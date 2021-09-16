International Paper (NYSE:IP) Shares Purchased by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in International Paper (NYSE:IP) by 29.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 539,586 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 123,015 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned 0.14% of International Paper worth $33,081,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of International Paper by 4.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 391,110 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $18,096,000 after purchasing an additional 16,114 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in International Paper by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 383,958 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $20,761,000 after buying an additional 21,637 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its holdings in International Paper by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 189,831 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $10,264,000 after buying an additional 3,584 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its position in International Paper by 21.8% during the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 41,745 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,257,000 after buying an additional 7,482 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bridges Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in International Paper during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $217,000. 81.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get International Paper alerts:

IP stock opened at $57.94 on Thursday. International Paper has a 1 year low of $38.38 and a 1 year high of $65.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.64 billion, a PE ratio of 20.12 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.80.

International Paper (NYSE:IP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.01. International Paper had a net margin of 5.33% and a return on equity of 16.67%. The firm had revenue of $5.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.60 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that International Paper will post 4.87 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th were paid a dividend of $0.5125 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 13th. This represents a $2.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.54%. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 73.21%.

Several research firms recently commented on IP. Argus raised International Paper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, June 11th. Stephens raised shares of International Paper from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $58.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of International Paper from $78.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of International Paper from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of International Paper from $66.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.45.

In related news, SVP Jeanmichel Ribieras sold 4,417 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.75, for a total transaction of $255,081.75. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 61,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,541,980.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders acquired 128 shares of company stock worth $7,473 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

About International Paper

International Paper Co engages in the manufacture of paper and packaging products. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment involves in the manufacturing of containerboards, which include linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

Read More: What is the Gross Domestic Product (GDP)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Paper (NYSE:IP).

Receive News & Ratings for International Paper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Paper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.