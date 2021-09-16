Interra Copper (OTCMKTS:IMIMF) Trading Up 25.1%

Interra Copper Corp. (OTCMKTS:IMIMF)’s stock price was up 25.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $0.10 and last traded at $0.10. Approximately 15,560 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 73% from the average daily volume of 56,754 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.08.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.16.

About Interra Copper (OTCMKTS:IMIMF)

Interra Copper Corp., a junior mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of natural resource properties in Canada and the United States. It owns interest in the Bullard Pass gold property that consists of 171 mineral claims totaling approximately 3,420 acres located in Yavapai County, Arizona.

Featured Story: What is the Nikkei 225 index?

Receive News & Ratings for Interra Copper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Interra Copper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.