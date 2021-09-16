Intertek Group plc (OTCMKTS:IKTSY) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Intertek Group plc (OTCMKTS:IKTSY) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company.
A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Berenberg Bank cut Intertek Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Intertek Group in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Societe Generale restated a “hold” rating on shares of Intertek Group in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Cheuvreux upgraded shares of Intertek Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, HSBC upgraded shares of Intertek Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th.
Shares of OTCMKTS:IKTSY opened at $73.92 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market cap of $11.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.75 and a beta of 0.62. Intertek Group has a 1-year low of $70.88 and a 1-year high of $87.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $74.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.43.
Intertek Group Company Profile
Intertek Group Plc engages in the provision of assurance,a testing, inspection and certification services to industries worldwide. It offers services from auditing and inspection, training, advisory, quality assurance and certification. It operates through following segments: Products, Trade, and Resources.
