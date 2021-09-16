Intesa Sanpaolo (BIT:ISP) PT Set at €2.60 by Jefferies Financial Group

Intesa Sanpaolo (BIT:ISP) received a €2.60 ($3.06) price target from equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a research report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on ISP. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €2.95 ($3.47) price objective on shares of Intesa Sanpaolo in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Barclays set a €2.80 ($3.29) price target on Intesa Sanpaolo in a report on Thursday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €2.80 ($3.29) target price on Intesa Sanpaolo in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group set a €2.60 ($3.06) price objective on shares of Intesa Sanpaolo in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €2.90 ($3.41) target price on shares of Intesa Sanpaolo in a report on Monday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Intesa Sanpaolo presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €2.62 ($3.08).

Intesa Sanpaolo has a one year low of €2.39 ($2.81) and a one year high of €3.23 ($3.80).

Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. provides various financial products and services primarily in Italy. It operates through Banca dei Territori, IMI Corporate & Investment Banking, International Subsidiary Banks, Asset Management, Private Banking, and Insurance segments. The company offers lending and deposit products; corporate, investment banking, and public finance services; industrial credit, factoring, and leasing services; asset management solutions; life and non-life insurance products; and bancassurance and pension fund, and fiduciary services.

