Inverness Counsel LLC NY Reduces Stock Holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Inverness Counsel LLC NY decreased its position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,905 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,302 shares during the period. Inverness Counsel LLC NY’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $1,081,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MRK. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. during the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Lake Point Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the second quarter worth $40,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 55.5% in the first quarter. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC now owns 619 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the period. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the first quarter worth $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.83% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on MRK shares. SVB Leerink upped their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $99.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Truist Securities initiated coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $76.79 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Morgan Stanley cut Merck & Co., Inc. from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $90.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Merck & Co., Inc. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $82.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Merck & Co., Inc. presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $91.09.

Merck & Co., Inc. stock opened at $72.81 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $76.57 and a 200-day moving average of $76.56. The firm has a market cap of $184.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.41. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 1-year low of $71.71 and a 1-year high of $86.30.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.31. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 11.48% and a return on equity of 50.93%. The company had revenue of $11.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.21 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.37 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is currently 43.77%.

About Merck & Co., Inc.

Merck & Co, Inc engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

