Inverness Counsel LLC NY Sells 141,006 Shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Inverness Counsel LLC NY lessened its position in shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) by 96.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,821 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 141,006 shares during the quarter. Inverness Counsel LLC NY’s holdings in CME Group were worth $1,025,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CME. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in CME Group by 43.6% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 201,102 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,071,000 after purchasing an additional 61,039 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in CME Group during the first quarter valued at $205,000. Wesbanco Bank Inc. purchased a new position in CME Group during the first quarter valued at $297,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in CME Group by 12.1% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 125,108 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,551,000 after purchasing an additional 13,479 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in CME Group during the first quarter valued at $224,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on CME shares. TheStreet cut shares of CME Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of CME Group from $228.00 to $229.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of CME Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $230.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of CME Group in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, CME Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $210.83.

NASDAQ CME opened at $188.96 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $204.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $208.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. CME Group Inc. has a one year low of $146.89 and a one year high of $221.82. The firm has a market cap of $67.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.32 and a beta of 0.43.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.05. CME Group had a net margin of 41.64% and a return on equity of 8.33%. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. Equities analysts predict that CME Group Inc. will post 6.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.91%. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.57%.

In related news, Director Martin J. Gepsman sold 1,000 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.37, for a total value of $201,370.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Sean Tully sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.20, for a total transaction of $1,001,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 23,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,700,495.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,786,150 in the last quarter. 0.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CME Group, Inc operates a derivatives marketplace, which offers a range of futures and options products for risk management. Its exchanges offer a range of global benchmark products across all major asset classes based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange (FX), energy, agricultural commodities and metals.

