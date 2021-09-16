Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCL) Shares Acquired by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCL) by 4.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 136,180 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,943 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.17% of Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF worth $2,873,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Whitener Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF by 3.0% during the first quarter. Whitener Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF by 1.3% during the second quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 56,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,193,000 after purchasing an additional 729 shares during the last quarter. BCJ Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF by 4.0% during the first quarter. BCJ Capital Management LLC now owns 19,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $417,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Rede Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF by 7.9% during the second quarter. Rede Wealth LLC now owns 16,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,000 after purchasing an additional 1,231 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $26,000.

Shares of BSCL opened at $21.09 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $21.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.11. Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $21.06 and a 12-month high of $21.37.

