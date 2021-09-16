Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PKW) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PKW) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 35,400 shares, a decline of 59.3% from the August 15th total of 86,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 526,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:PKW traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $92.45. 3,823 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 324,738. Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF has a 1 year low of $57.64 and a 1 year high of $95.89. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $92.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $89.07.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were given a dividend of $0.186 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 21st. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PKW. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF by 72,700.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,456 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 1,454 shares in the last quarter.

About Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF

PowerShares Buyback Achievers Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Share BuyBack Achievers Index (the Index). The Index is designed to track the performance of companies that meet the requirements to be classified as BuyBack Achievers. To become eligible for inclusion in the Index, a company must be incorporated in the United States, trade on a United States exchange and must have repurchased at least 5% or more of its outstanding shares for the trailing 12 months.

