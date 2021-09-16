Invesco DWA Basic Materials Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PYZ) Short Interest Update

Invesco DWA Basic Materials Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PYZ) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a decline of 57.9% from the August 15th total of 1,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 20,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of PYZ traded down $1.24 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $87.56. The company had a trading volume of 66 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,068. Invesco DWA Basic Materials Momentum ETF has a 1-year low of $53.50 and a 1-year high of $96.18. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $88.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $87.10.

Get Invesco DWA Basic Materials Momentum ETF alerts:

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were given a dividend of $0.057 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 21st. This represents a $0.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.26%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Invesco DWA Basic Materials Momentum ETF during the second quarter valued at $17,554,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco DWA Basic Materials Momentum ETF in the second quarter worth about $377,000. Western Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco DWA Basic Materials Momentum ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $216,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco DWA Basic Materials Momentum ETF by 746.1% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 38,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,420,000 after acquiring an additional 34,284 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco DWA Basic Materials Momentum ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $136,000.

Read More: What are the advantages to having securities held in street name?

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco DWA Basic Materials Momentum ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco DWA Basic Materials Momentum ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.