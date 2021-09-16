Invesco DWA Technology Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PTF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Invesco DWA Technology Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PTF) saw a significant drop in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 13,300 shares, a drop of 58.4% from the August 15th total of 32,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 11,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Resource Council bought a new stake in shares of Invesco DWA Technology Momentum ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $666,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Invesco DWA Technology Momentum ETF by 20.4% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,433,000 after buying an additional 1,623 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC raised its stake in Invesco DWA Technology Momentum ETF by 20.5% in the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 12,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,886,000 after buying an additional 2,144 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in Invesco DWA Technology Momentum ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $2,075,000. Finally, Simplex Trading LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco DWA Technology Momentum ETF by 2,751.5% during the second quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 5,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $851,000 after purchasing an additional 5,503 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:PTF traded up $1.27 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $160.66. 354 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 29,983. Invesco DWA Technology Momentum ETF has a 1 year low of $100.22 and a 1 year high of $175.99. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $152.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $146.03.

PowerShares Dynamic Technology Sector Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Technology Sector Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index consists of stocks of the United States technology companies. These are companies that are principally engaged in the business of providing technology-related products and services, including computer hardware and software, Internet, electronics and semiconductors, and communication technologies.

