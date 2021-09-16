Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) Shares Sold by Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ trimmed its position in shares of Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) by 4.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 332,531 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 16,635 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ owned approximately 0.07% of Invesco worth $8,889,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IVZ. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco by 2,601.7% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,567 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,509 shares in the last quarter. First National Bank of South Miami acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco in the first quarter valued at $41,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco in the first quarter valued at $68,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco in the first quarter valued at $82,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco in the first quarter valued at $83,000. Institutional investors own 61.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IVZ stock opened at $25.55 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $24.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.00. The firm has a market cap of $11.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.41, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.26. Invesco Ltd. has a 1 year low of $9.93 and a 1 year high of $29.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 2.71 and a current ratio of 2.71.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The asset manager reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. Invesco had a return on equity of 13.73% and a net margin of 19.60%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.35 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Invesco Ltd. will post 3.02 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. Invesco’s payout ratio is 35.23%.

In other Invesco news, Director Andrew Tak Shing Lo sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.91, for a total transaction of $3,736,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.87% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on IVZ shares. Evercore ISI reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Invesco in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Invesco from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut Invesco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. raised Invesco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $29.00 to $34.00 in a report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Invesco from $29.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.86.

Invesco Ltd. engages in the investment management business. Its product includes mutual funds, unit trusts, exchange-traded funds, closed-end funds, and retirement plans. The company was founded in December 1935 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

