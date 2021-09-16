Invesco Municipal Trust (NYSE:VKQ) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Invesco Municipal Trust (NYSE:VKQ) saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 3,701 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 91,733 shares.The stock last traded at $14.05 and had previously closed at $13.98.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $13.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.55.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 14th will be given a dividend of $0.0524 per share. This represents a $0.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 13th.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VKQ. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Invesco Municipal Trust by 11.4% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 53,455 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $644,000 after buying an additional 5,475 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Invesco Municipal Trust by 290.8% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,392 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 1,780 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in Invesco Municipal Trust by 37.0% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 73,004 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $963,000 after buying an additional 19,707 shares in the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Invesco Municipal Trust by 8.7% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 36,894 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $487,000 after buying an additional 2,947 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV grew its stake in Invesco Municipal Trust by 23.5% during the first quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 30,450 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $402,000 after buying an additional 5,800 shares in the last quarter. 17.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Invesco Municipal Trust (NYSE:VKQ)

Invesco Municipal Trust operates as a diversified, closed-end management investment company. Its investment objective is to seek to provide a high level of current income exempt from federal income tax consistent with preservation of capital. The company was founded on July 19, 1991 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

