Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (BATS:OMFL) Shares Sold by Financial Enhancement Group LLC

Financial Enhancement Group LLC decreased its position in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (BATS:OMFL) by 27.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 106,730 shares of the company’s stock after selling 39,511 shares during the quarter. Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF accounts for about 1.0% of Financial Enhancement Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Financial Enhancement Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF were worth $4,992,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $2,125,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 507.9% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 249,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,985,000 after buying an additional 208,081 shares in the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $112,000. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $302,000. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 453.8% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $407,000 after buying an additional 7,552 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of OMFL stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $47.69. 43,480 shares of the company were exchanged. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $47.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.11.

