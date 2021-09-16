Invesco Solar ETF (NYSEARCA:TAN) Shares Purchased by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco Solar ETF (NYSEARCA:TAN) by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 32,202 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 3,104 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of Invesco Solar ETF worth $2,877,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Verity Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Invesco Solar ETF by 21.3% during the second quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,319 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,100,000 after buying an additional 2,159 shares during the period. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menahelet LTD grew its position in Invesco Solar ETF by 4.5% during the second quarter. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menahelet LTD now owns 353,707 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,597,000 after buying an additional 15,346 shares during the period. CX Institutional lifted its holdings in Invesco Solar ETF by 70.7% during the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 4,810 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $430,000 after purchasing an additional 1,993 shares in the last quarter. Nwam LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco Solar ETF by 290.5% during the second quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 31,260 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,792,000 after purchasing an additional 23,254 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco Solar ETF during the second quarter valued at $31,000.

TAN opened at $84.15 on Thursday. Invesco Solar ETF has a 52-week low of $52.89 and a 52-week high of $125.98. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $84.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $84.33.

Guggenheim Solar ETF, formerly Claymore/MAC Global Solar Energy Index ETF, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the performance of an equity index called the MAC Global Solar Energy Index (the Index). The Index consists of approximately 25 stocks selected based on the relative importance of solar power within the Company’s business model, as determined by MAC Indexing LLC (the Index Provider).

