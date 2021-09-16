Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RPV) Shares Bought by Global Endowment Management LP

Global Endowment Management LP lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RPV) by 55.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 109,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 39,000 shares during the period. Global Endowment Management LP owned approximately 0.33% of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF worth $8,412,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF during the first quarter worth $33,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF in the second quarter valued at $54,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $153,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth $209,000.

NYSEARCA:RPV traded down $0.32 on Thursday, reaching $76.28. The stock had a trading volume of 1,516 shares, compared to its average volume of 660,350. The company has a 50-day moving average of $76.20 and a 200 day moving average of $76.75. Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF has a 12-month low of $46.68 and a 12-month high of $82.27.

Further Reading: Cash Asset Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.