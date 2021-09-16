Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:XLG) Shares Bought by Reliant Wealth Planning

Reliant Wealth Planning increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:XLG) by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 112,033 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,105 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF comprises about 19.5% of Reliant Wealth Planning’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Reliant Wealth Planning owned 1.83% of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF worth $36,453,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 9.7% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 606,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,194,000 after purchasing an additional 53,422 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 31.2% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 143,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,510,000 after purchasing an additional 34,128 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 0.7% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 71,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,105,000 after acquiring an additional 522 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 21.2% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 52,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,172,000 after acquiring an additional 9,243 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 0.7% in the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 49,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,219,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF stock traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $345.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,150 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,255. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $339.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $319.83. Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF has a 12 month low of $249.34 and a 12 month high of $349.67.

Guggenheim Russell Top 50 Mega Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly Rydex Russell Top 50 ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the Russell Top 50 Index (the Index). The Index is an unmanaged capitalization-weighted index consisting of the 50 largest companies in the Russell 3000 Index.

