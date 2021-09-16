Invesco Water Resources ETF (NASDAQ:PHO) Sees Large Volume Increase

Invesco Water Resources ETF (NASDAQ:PHO) saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 11,972 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the previous session’s volume of 128,791 shares.The stock last traded at $57.24 and had previously closed at $57.94.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $57.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.41.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were given a dividend of $0.042 per share. This represents a $0.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 21st. This is a boost from Invesco Water Resources ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Invesco Water Resources ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Evoke Wealth LLC increased its position in Invesco Water Resources ETF by 133.3% during the 1st quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Balentine LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Water Resources ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Invesco Water Resources ETF by 43.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Water Resources ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $49,000.

Invesco Water Resources ETF Company Profile (NASDAQ:PHO)

PowerShares Water Resources Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that generally correspond to the price yield of the NASDAQ OMX US Water Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund generally will invest at least 90% of its total assets in common stocks that comprise the Underlying Index. The Underlying Index seeks to track the performance of the United States exchange-listed companies that create products designed to conserve and purify water for homes, businesses and industries.

