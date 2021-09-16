Investment Analysts’ Downgrades for September, 16th (BTVCY, DLAKY, DSCSY, EQNR, FSR, GMAB, GRPTF, LEA, LVS, MLCO)

Investment Analysts’ downgrades for Thursday, September 16th:

Britvic (OTCMKTS:BTVCY) was downgraded by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Deutsche Lufthansa (OTCMKTS:DLAKY) was downgraded by analysts at AlphaValue to a reduce rating.

Disco (OTCMKTS:DSCSY)

was downgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a neutral rating to an underweight rating.

Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) was downgraded by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Fisker (NYSE:FSR) was downgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from a buy rating to a neutral rating. They currently have $18.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $27.00.

Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) was downgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from a buy rating to a hold rating. The firm currently has $48.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $45.50.

Getlink (OTCMKTS:GRPTF) was downgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from a buy rating to a neutral rating.

Lear (NYSE:LEA) was downgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from a neutral rating to an underperform rating. They currently have $160.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $200.00.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) was downgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an overweight rating to a neutral rating. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has $38.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $59.00.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment (NASDAQ:MLCO) was downgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an overweight rating to a neutral rating. The firm currently has $10.00 price target on the stock.

Verbund (OTCMKTS:OEZVY) was downgraded by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Lordstown Motors (NASDAQ:RIDE) was downgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from a neutral rating to an underperform rating. Bank of America Co. currently has $5.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $11.00.

TherapeuticsMD (NASDAQ:TXMD) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “TherapeuticsMD, Inc. is a specialty pharmaceutical company focused on creating branded prescription, generic prescription and over-the-counter products targeted exclusively for women. It is developing three advanced hormone replacement products designed to alleviate the symptoms of and reduce the health risks resulting from menopause-related hormone deficiencies. TherapeuticsMD, Inc. is based in Boca Raton, Florida. “

Visteon (NASDAQ:VC) was downgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from a neutral rating to an underperform rating. They currently have $108.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $138.00. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Volt Information Sciences (OTCMKTS:VOLT) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Volt Information Sciences, Inc. is a leading national provider of Staffing Services and Telecommunications and Information Solutions with a Fortune hundred customer base. Operating through a network of over three hundred Volt Services Group branch offices, the Staffing Services segment fulfills IT and other technical, commercial and industrial placement requirements of its customers, on both a temporary and permanent basis. The Telecommunications and Information Solutions businesses, which include the Telecommunications Services, Computer Systems and Telephone Directory segments, provide complete telephone directory production and directory publishing; a full spectrum of telecommunications construction, installation and engineering services; and advanced information and operator services systems for telephone companies. “

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Western Alliance Bancorporation is the parent company of BankWest of Nevada, Alliance Bank of Arizona, Torrey Pines Bank, Miller/Russell & Associates, and Premier Trust. These dynamic companies provide a broad array of banking, leasing, trust, investment, and mortgage services to clients in Nevada, Arizona and California. Staffed with experienced financial professionals, these organizations deliver a broader product array and larger credit capacity than community banks, yet are empowered to be more responsive to customers’ needs than larger institutions. “

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) was downgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an overweight rating to a neutral rating. They currently have $89.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $122.00.

Exela Technologies (NASDAQ:XELA) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Exela Technologies, Inc. is engaged in providing information and transaction processing solutions. The Company’s segments include Information and Transaction Processing Solutions, Healthcare Solutions and Legal & Loss Prevention Services. ITPS provides industry solutions for banking and financial services, including lending solutions for mortgages, banking solutions for clearing, anti-money laundering, sanctions, cross-border settlement; property and casualty insurance solutions for enrollments, and communications. The HS segment offerings include integrated accounts payable and accounts receivable, and information management for both the healthcare payer and provider markets. The LLPS segment solutions include processing of legal claims for class action and mass action settlement administrations, involving project management support, notification and collection, analysis, and distribution of settlement funds. Exela Technologies Inc., formerly known as Quinpario Acquisition Corp. 2, is based in United States. “

Zogenix (NASDAQ:ZGNX) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Zogenix is a specialty biopharmaceutical company focused on developing therapies for patients with rare central nervous system conditions that have limited or no treatment options. The company is currently pursuing two therapies targeting the Dravet Syndrome and the Lennox-Gastaut Syndrome. “

ZTE (OTCMKTS:ZTCOY) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “ZTE Corporation is engaged in providing telecom equipment and networking solutions to telecom operators. The company offers wireless communications systems, wireline switch and access equipment, optical and data communications equipment, mobile phone handsets, data card products, and telecommunications software systems. It also engages in the production of remote control switch systems, multimedia communications systems, and communications transmission systems. The company also provides technical design, development, consultation, and related services for the research, manufacture and production of mobile communications systems equipment, satellite communications, microwave communications equipment, beepers, computer hardware and software, closed-circuit TVs, microwave communications, automated signal control, computer information processing, process monitoring systems, and fire alarm systems. ZTE Corporation is based in Shenzhen, the People’s Republic of China. “

