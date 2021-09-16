Investment Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for September, 16th (ABI, HEN3, ISP, OCFT, PAGP, PKX, PLYA, PSTL, SAN, SCFLF)

Investment Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Thursday, September 16th:

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (EBR:ABI) was given a €60.00 ($70.59) price target by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (FRA:HEN3) was given a €92.00 ($108.24) target price by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

Intesa Sanpaolo (BIT:ISP)

was given a €2.60 ($3.06) target price by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

OneConnect Financial Technology (NYSE:OCFT) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “OneConnect Financial Technology Co. Ltd. engages in providing cloud-native technology solutions to financial institutions primarily in China. Its solutions offer technology applications and technology-enabled business services to financial institutions. OneConnect Financial Technology Co. Ltd. is headquartered in Shenzhen, China. “

Plains GP (NYSE:PAGP) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a strong sell rating. According to Zacks, “Plains GP Holdings, L.P. operates as a holding company. The Company, through its subsidiaries, is involved in the transportation, storage, terminalling, and marketing of crude oil and refined products. It also focuses on the processing, transportation, fractionation, storage, and marketing of natural gas liquids, including ethane and natural gasoline products, as well as propane and butane products. Plains GP Holdings, L.P. is based in Houston, Texas. “

POSCO (NYSE:PKX) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “POSCO, formerly known as Pohang Iron & Steel Company Ltd., manufactures hot and cold rolled steel products, heavy plate and other steel products for the construction and shipbuilding industries. “

Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V. is an owner, operator and developer of resorts primarily in Mexico and the Caribbean. The company owns and manages Hyatt Zilara and Hyatt Ziva Cancun, Hyatt Zilara and Hyatt Ziva Rose Hall Jamaica, Hyatt Ziva Puerto Vallarta and Hyatt Ziva Los Cabos. Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V. is based in Faifax, United States. “

Postal Realty Trust (NYSE:PSTL) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Postal Realty Trust Inc. is a real estate investment trust which owns and manages properties leased to the United States Postal Service. Postal Realty Trust Inc. is based in NY, United States. “

Banco Santander (BME:SAN) was given a €3.70 ($4.35) price target by analysts at Oddo Bhf.

Schaeffler (OTCMKTS:SCFLF) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Schaeffler AG engages as a supplier to the automotive and industrial sectors. It provides rolling bearing and plain bearing solutions and linear and direct drive technology. The company’s operating segment consists of Automotive and Industrial segments. Automotive segment provides product and service business with customers in the automotive sector. Industrial segment offers product and service business with manufacturers of investment goods. Schaeffler AG is headquartered in Herzogenaurach, Germany. “

SLR Investment (NASDAQ:SLRC) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “SLR Investment Corp is a business development company. It primarily invests directly and indirectly in leveraged, U. S. middle market companies in the form of cash flow senior secured loans and asset-based loans. SLR Investment Corp, formerly known as Solar Capital Ltd., is based in NEW YORK. “

Sleep Number (NASDAQ:SNBR) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Sleep Number Corporation transformed the mattress industry with the idea that ‘one size does not fit all’ when it comes to sleep. Today, the company is the leader in sleep innovation and was ranked Highest in Customer Satisfaction with Mattresses by J.D. Power. Their investments over the past five years have further differentiated their brand and strengthened their three competitive advantages: proprietary innovations that provide meaningful sleep benefits for their customers; ongoing customer relationships that are enabled by their direct-to-consumer business model; and exclusive distribution that is highly productive and fuelled by their mission-driven sales teams. Sleep Number’s business model enables one to stay focused on what is relevant to their customer while building life-long relationships with their brand. Their team of 4,000 brand ambassadors is dedicated to their mission of improving lives by individualizing sleep experiences. They are driven to improve well-being through better quality sleep. “

Satsuma Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:STSA) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Satsuma Pharmaceuticals Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It develops novel therapeutic products for the acute treatment of migraine. The company’s product consists of STS101, which are in clinical stage. Satsuma Pharmaceuticals Inc. is based in San Francisco, United States. “

Unilever (LON:ULVR) was given a GBX 4,600 ($60.10) price target by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

Wacker Neuson (ETR:WAC) was given a €31.00 ($36.47) price target by analysts at Warburg Research.

