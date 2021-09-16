Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for RTL Group (RTL)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of RTL Group (EBR: RTL) in the last few weeks:

9/2/2021 – RTL Group was given a new €62.00 ($72.94) price target on by analysts at Nord/LB.

9/1/2021 – RTL Group was given a new €59.00 ($69.41) price target on by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets.

8/31/2021 – RTL Group was given a new €60.00 ($70.59) price target on by analysts at Warburg Research.

8/27/2021 – RTL Group was given a new €62.00 ($72.94) price target on by analysts at Nord/LB.

8/26/2021 – RTL Group was given a new €59.00 ($69.41) price target on by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets.

8/25/2021 – RTL Group was given a new €60.00 ($70.59) price target on by analysts at Warburg Research.

8/9/2021 – RTL Group was given a new €57.00 ($67.06) price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC.

8/6/2021 – RTL Group was given a new €41.00 ($48.24) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG.

7/30/2021 – RTL Group was given a new €56.00 ($65.88) price target on by analysts at Warburg Research.

RTL Group S.A. has a 12 month low of €59.84 ($70.40) and a 12 month high of €76.02 ($89.44).

RTL Group SA operates television (TV) channels and radio stations worldwide. It operates in six segments: Mediengruppe RTL Deutschland, Groupe M6, Fremantle, RTL Nederland, RTL Belgium, and Others. The company's TV channels include RTL Television in Germany, M6 in France, RTL 4 in the Netherlands, and RTL-TVI in Belgium.

Further Reading: How to Trade Using Analysts Ratings

Receive News & Ratings for RTL Group SA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RTL Group SA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.