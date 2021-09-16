Investors Purchase Large Volume of Call Options on BowX Acquisition (NASDAQ:BOWX)

BowX Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BOWX) saw unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Investors bought 13,954 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 1,422% compared to the typical volume of 917 call options.

Shares of BOWX stock traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $10.00. 3,701,581 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 856,120. BowX Acquisition has a fifty-two week low of $9.65 and a fifty-two week high of $13.93. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.15.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new stake in shares of BowX Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Corbenic Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of BowX Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BowX Acquisition by 45.4% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,270 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of BowX Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth $173,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in shares of BowX Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth $181,000. 64.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Bowx Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. It primarily focuses on businesses in the technology, media, and telecommunications industries.

