Investors Purchase Large Volume of Rice Acquisition Call Options (NYSE:RICE)

Rice Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:RICE) saw unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Stock investors bought 4,756 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 1,795% compared to the average daily volume of 251 call options.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. NFC Investments LLC bought a new stake in Rice Acquisition during the second quarter worth about $6,075,000. Ancient Art L.P. bought a new stake in Rice Acquisition during the second quarter worth about $25,335,000. Beryl Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Rice Acquisition in the second quarter worth about $485,000. Merewether Investment Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Rice Acquisition by 182.6% in the second quarter. Merewether Investment Management LP now owns 1,502,830 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $27,126,000 after acquiring an additional 971,049 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Khrom Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Rice Acquisition in the second quarter worth about $2,150,000. 70.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Rice Acquisition alerts:

Shares of RICE stock traded up $0.20 on Thursday, hitting $18.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 234,381 shares, compared to its average volume of 985,872. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $16.79 and its 200-day moving average is $15.12. Rice Acquisition has a fifty-two week low of $9.62 and a fifty-two week high of $19.22.

Separately, Capital One Financial began coverage on shares of Rice Acquisition in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock.

Rice Acquisition Company Profile

Rice Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Carnegie, Pennsylvania.

Featured Article: What can cause a stock to outperform?

Receive News & Ratings for Rice Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rice Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.