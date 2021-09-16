Invitae Co. (NYSE:NVTA) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Invitae Co. (NYSE:NVTA) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $41.38.

NVTA has been the subject of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Invitae in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Invitae in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Invitae in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $37.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Invitae from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Invitae from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th.

NVTA stock traded down $0.23 on Thursday, reaching $29.40. 33,532 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,867,425. Invitae has a 12 month low of $24.16 and a 12 month high of $61.59. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $28.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.39 billion, a PE ratio of -8.80 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 12.30 and a quick ratio of 12.08.

Invitae (NYSE:NVTA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The medical research company reported ($0.85) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.65) by ($0.20). Invitae had a negative return on equity of 26.29% and a negative net margin of 149.68%. The company had revenue of $116.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $109.53 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Invitae will post -2.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Robert F. Werner sold 3,012 shares of Invitae stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.42, for a total transaction of $76,565.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Sean E. George sold 3,675 shares of Invitae stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.02, for a total value of $121,348.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 78,354 shares of company stock valued at $2,025,690 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NVTA. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in Invitae in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors bought a new stake in shares of Invitae during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Invitae by 729.6% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,037 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 912 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invitae during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Invitae by 61.6% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,212 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.56% of the company’s stock.

About Invitae

Invitae Corp. engages in the provision of genetic information into mainstream medical practice. It includes comprehensive panels for hereditary conditions in cancer, cardiology, neurology, pediatric, and rare diseases. The company was founded by Randal W. Scott and Sean E. George on January 13, 2010 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

