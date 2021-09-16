Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH) Shares Acquired by Vision Capital Corp

Vision Capital Corp grew its holdings in Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH) by 44.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 775,877 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 238,999 shares during the period. Invitation Homes comprises approximately 4.6% of Vision Capital Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Vision Capital Corp owned 0.13% of Invitation Homes worth $28,932,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invitation Homes during the first quarter worth $32,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Invitation Homes during the second quarter worth $37,000. FFT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invitation Homes during the second quarter worth $41,000. Banco de Sabadell S.A acquired a new position in shares of Invitation Homes during the first quarter worth $86,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of Invitation Homes by 140.8% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 1,731 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.82% of the company’s stock.

INVH traded up $0.34 on Thursday, hitting $40.74. 185,303 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,615,749. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.58. The business’s fifty day moving average is $40.33 and its 200 day moving average is $36.37. Invitation Homes Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.35 and a fifty-two week high of $42.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 103.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.78 and a beta of 0.84.

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.23). Invitation Homes had a net margin of 11.69% and a return on equity of 2.59%. The business had revenue of $491.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $482.59 million. Analysts forecast that Invitation Homes Inc. will post 1.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th were paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 9th. Invitation Homes’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.13%.

In related news, Director Janice L. Sears sold 2,850 shares of Invitation Homes stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $114,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on INVH shares. Zelman & Associates downgraded shares of Invitation Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Invitation Homes in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $46.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Invitation Homes from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Invitation Homes in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $46.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Invitation Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.88.

Invitation Homes Profile

Invitation Homes, Inc engages in the acquisition, renovation, leasing and operating single-family homes as rental properties, including single-family homes in planned unit developments. Its services include property management, selection of homes, maintenance program, and online payment. The company was founded by Marcus Ridgway, Dallas Tanner, and Brad Greiwe in 2012 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

