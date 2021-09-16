Iofina (LON:IOF) Stock Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $12.82

Shares of Iofina plc (LON:IOF) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 12.82 ($0.17) and traded as high as GBX 14.40 ($0.19). Iofina shares last traded at GBX 14.13 ($0.18), with a volume of 276,685 shares traded.

The stock has a market capitalization of £27.10 million and a P/E ratio of 28.25. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 12.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 12.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.08, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 2.13.

About Iofina (LON:IOF)

Iofina plc engages in the exploration and production of iodine, iodine specialty chemical derivatives, produced water, and natural gas in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers halogen chemicals, disinfectants, electronic specialty gases, sanitizers, heat stabilizers, preservatives, and specialty intermediates, as well as animal health, mineral separation, and odor control products for use in electronics/semiconductor, pharmaceutical, food and beverage, personal care, paints and coatings, dairy, chemical intermediates, gemological, fish and wildlife, and nylon markets.

