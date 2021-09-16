Ion Beam Applications (OTCMKTS:IOBCF) Stock Price Up 9.1%

Ion Beam Applications SA (OTCMKTS:IOBCF)’s share price rose 9.1% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $23.45 and last traded at $23.45. Approximately 100 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 74% from the average daily volume of 391 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.50.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $19.30 and a 200 day moving average of $19.52.

Ion Beam Applications Company Profile (OTCMKTS:IOBCF)

Ion Beam Applications SA engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of cancer treatment and diagnosis equipment. It operates through the Proton Therapy and Other Accelerators; and Dosimetry segments. The Proton Therapy and Other Accelerators segment include development, fabrication, and services associated with medical and industrial particle accelerators and proton therapy systems.

