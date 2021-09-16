ION Geophysical Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:IO)

ION Geophysical Co. (NYSE:IO) saw unusually large options trading on Thursday. Traders bought 9,104 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 1,950% compared to the average daily volume of 444 call options.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in ION Geophysical in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP purchased a new position in ION Geophysical in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in ION Geophysical in the first quarter valued at $38,000. State Street Corp purchased a new position in shares of ION Geophysical during the second quarter worth about $69,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of ION Geophysical by 54.1% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 52,996 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 18,603 shares during the last quarter. 30.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get ION Geophysical alerts:

IO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of ION Geophysical in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ION Geophysical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners dropped their price target on ION Geophysical from $4.20 to $3.70 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 16th.

NYSE:IO traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $1.58. 15,406,749 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,134,142. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.96. ION Geophysical has a twelve month low of $0.98 and a twelve month high of $5.35. The company has a market capitalization of $46.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.46 and a beta of 3.29.

ION Geophysical (NYSE:IO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $19.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.50 million. As a group, analysts forecast that ION Geophysical will post -1.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About ION Geophysical

ION Geophysical Corp. engages in the provision of geoscience technology, services, and solutions to the oil and gas industry. It operates through the E&P Technology and Services, and Operations Optimization segments. The E&P Technology and Services segment creates digital data assets and delivers services that improve decision-making, mitigate risk and maximize portfolio value for E&P companies.

Further Reading: Average Daily Trade Volume Explained

Receive News & Ratings for ION Geophysical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ION Geophysical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.