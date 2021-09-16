ION (ION) Hits One Day Volume of $12.00

ION (CURRENCY:ION) traded up 57.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on September 16th. In the last seven days, ION has traded up 10.8% against the US dollar. One ION coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0418 or 0.00000087 BTC on exchanges. ION has a total market cap of $574,334.96 and approximately $12.00 worth of ION was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 27.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $67.60 or 0.00140858 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00004503 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $258.37 or 0.00538352 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.80 or 0.00018341 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $20.36 or 0.00042427 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000659 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.35 or 0.00013225 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 14.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000844 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00001969 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000083 BTC.

ION Coin Profile

ION (CRYPTO:ION) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 16th, 2015. ION’s total supply is 19,652,571 coins and its circulating supply is 13,752,571 coins. ION’s official Twitter account is @ionomics and its Facebook page is accessible here . ION’s official message board is medium.com/@ionomy . The Reddit community for ION is https://reddit.com/r/ionomy and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ION’s official website is ionomy.com

According to CryptoCompare, “ION is a blockchain-based decentralized cryptocurrency that rewards network participation via static proof of stake. ION rewards “connectivity age” instead of “coin age,” thus eliminating abuse from exchanges and users that do not actively contribute to the network. By having a static reward system, the rewards for participation are proportional to the work every active node contributes. This discourages centralization and promotes network health. In addition to static rewards, ION implements a masternode network to incentivize large holders, and perform advanced functions such as near-instant and private transactions. Ionomy focuses on mobile gaming applications. ION provides a platform that facilitates the development and monetization of new mobile games and rewards gamers financially. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

ION Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ION directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ION should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ION using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

