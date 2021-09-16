IOST (IOST) Price Tops $0.0730

IOST (CURRENCY:IOST) traded down 6.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on September 16th. Over the last seven days, IOST has traded 4.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. IOST has a total market cap of $1.32 billion and approximately $498.94 million worth of IOST was traded on exchanges in the last day. One IOST coin can now be purchased for $0.0730 or 0.00000154 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Solana (SOL) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $151.60 or 0.00319292 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.83 or 0.00062826 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002107 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00002921 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $67.03 or 0.00141186 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.59 or 0.00013873 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002107 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $379.79 or 0.00799907 BTC.

IOST Coin Profile

IOST (IOST) is a (PoB) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 20th, 2018. IOST’s total supply is 18,099,719,631 coins. IOST’s official Twitter account is @IOStoken and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for IOST is /r/IOStoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . IOST’s official message board is medium.com/@iostoken . IOST’s official website is iost.io

According to CryptoCompare, “The Internet of Services (IOS) is an Ethereum-based platform that provides its users a way to exchange online services and digital goods. I also enables developers to deploy large scale dApps. IOS token is an ERC20 token that serves as a medium of exchange on IOS' platform. Proof of Believability (PoB) is the consensus algorithm used by the IOST blockchain. Proof of Believability enables high transaction speed without compromising network security. In order to achieve this, it uses several factors including how many IOST tokens the node holds, its reputation, its contribution, and its behaviour. “

IOST Coin Trading

