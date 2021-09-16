Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA) Shares Purchased by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA) by 3.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 259,156 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,800 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.17% of Iovance Biotherapeutics worth $6,743,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 29.0% during the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 19,726,650 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $624,546,000 after acquiring an additional 4,428,828 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 0.9% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 9,010,970 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $285,288,000 after acquiring an additional 82,066 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 45.9% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 7,737,618 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $201,333,000 after acquiring an additional 2,434,885 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its position in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 2.7% during the first quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 2,983,114 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $94,445,000 after acquiring an additional 79,645 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 9,067.3% during the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 2,394,489 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $75,809,000 after acquiring an additional 2,368,369 shares during the last quarter.

IOVA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from $51.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, HC Wainwright decreased their target price on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.77.

Shares of IOVA stock opened at $24.03 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $23.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.07. Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $15.88 and a one year high of $54.21. The firm has a market cap of $3.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.58 and a beta of 0.85.

Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.02). Analysts forecast that Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. will post -2.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of cell therapies as novel cancer immunotherapy products. Its lead product candidate, LN-144 for metastatic melanoma, is an autologous adoptive cell therapy utilizing tumor-infiltrating lymphocytes (TIL), which are T cells derived from patients’ tumors.

