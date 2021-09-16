IQ Chaikin U.S. Large Cap ETF (NASDAQ:CLRG) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

IQ Chaikin U.S. Large Cap ETF (NASDAQ:CLRG) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, an increase of 200.0% from the August 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of NASDAQ CLRG opened at $34.23 on Thursday. IQ Chaikin U.S. Large Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $24.10 and a 52-week high of $35.22. The business’s 50 day moving average is $34.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.87.

