IQeon (IQN) Achieves Market Cap of $10.04 Million

IQeon (CURRENCY:IQN) traded down 0.9% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on September 16th. One IQeon coin can currently be purchased for about $1.83 or 0.00003857 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, IQeon has traded down 1.4% against the US dollar. IQeon has a market capitalization of $10.04 million and $397,642.00 worth of IQeon was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

IQeon Profile

IQeon is a coin. It was first traded on December 16th, 2017. IQeon’s total supply is 5,491,860 coins. IQeon’s official Twitter account is @IQeon and its Facebook page is accessible here . IQeon’s official message board is medium.com/@iqeon . The Reddit community for IQeon is /r/IQeon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for IQeon is iqeon.io

According to CryptoCompare, “IQeon is a decentralized PvP gaming platform integrating games, applications and services based on intelligent competitions between users created to help players monetize their in-game achievements. IQN is an ethereum-based token that will serve as a medium of exchange on IQeon platform. “

Buying and Selling IQeon

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as IQeon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade IQeon should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy IQeon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

