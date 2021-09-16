IRISnet (IRIS) One Day Trading Volume Tops $16.82 Million

IRISnet (CURRENCY:IRIS) traded up 5.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on September 16th. During the last week, IRISnet has traded up 5.4% against the U.S. dollar. IRISnet has a market capitalization of $155.71 million and $16.82 million worth of IRISnet was traded on exchanges in the last day. One IRISnet coin can now be bought for about $0.14 or 0.00000296 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002090 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002278 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.02 or 0.00075249 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57.78 or 0.00120711 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $83.87 or 0.00175219 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,545.84 or 0.07407640 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $47,849.08 or 0.99961927 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 34.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $408.31 or 0.00853012 BTC.

IRISnet Profile

IRISnet was first traded on May 31st, 2018. IRISnet’s total supply is 2,038,070,625 coins and its circulating supply is 1,098,660,795 coins. IRISnet’s official message board is medium.com/irisnet-blog . IRISnet’s official Twitter account is @irisnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for IRISnet is www.irisnet.org

According to CryptoCompare, “The IRIS network is an internet of blockchains intended to provide a technology foundation that facilitates construction of distributed business applications. The IRIS network is part of the larger Cosmos network — all zones in the network would be able to interact with any other zone in the Cosmos network over the standard IBC protocol. By introducing a layer of service semantics into the network, IRIS is going to provide an innovative solution that enables a whole new set of business scenarios, which would result in an increase in scale and diversity of the Cosmos network. “

Buying and Selling IRISnet

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as IRISnet directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire IRISnet should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase IRISnet using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

