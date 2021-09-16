Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.13 Billion

Brokerages predict that Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) will post sales of $1.13 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Iron Mountain’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.13 billion to $1.14 billion. Iron Mountain posted sales of $1.04 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 8.7%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Iron Mountain will report full year sales of $4.48 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.46 billion to $4.50 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $4.64 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.62 billion to $4.68 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Iron Mountain.

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.26). The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. Iron Mountain had a net margin of 14.11% and a return on equity of 51.54%. Iron Mountain’s revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.22 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Iron Mountain from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.75.

IRM stock opened at $45.07 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.46, a PEG ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 0.79. Iron Mountain has a twelve month low of $24.85 and a twelve month high of $49.58. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.63.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.618 per share. This represents a $2.47 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.48%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. Iron Mountain’s dividend payout ratio is presently 80.46%.

In other Iron Mountain news, EVP Deborah Marson sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total value of $26,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 42,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,850,508. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Daniel Borges sold 1,860 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.20, for a total value of $89,652.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $89,652. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 34,097 shares of company stock valued at $1,645,313. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IRM. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of Iron Mountain by 1.2% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 286,202 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,593,000 after buying an additional 3,268 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Iron Mountain by 0.4% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 134,183 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,966,000 after buying an additional 471 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Iron Mountain by 6.5% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 518,440 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,187,000 after buying an additional 31,626 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its position in shares of Iron Mountain by 5.1% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 92,844 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,436,000 after buying an additional 4,519 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its position in Iron Mountain by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 33,255 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,231,000 after purchasing an additional 4,576 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.85% of the company’s stock.

Iron Mountain Company Profile

Iron Mountain, Inc engages in the provision of storage and information management solutions. It operates through the following business segments: North American Records & Information Management Business, North American Data Management Business, Western European Business, Other International Business, Global Data Center Business and Corporate & Other Business.

