Isaac Zacharias Sells 4,000 Shares of ShockWave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV) Stock

ShockWave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV) insider Isaac Zacharias sold 4,000 shares of ShockWave Medical stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.75, for a total value of $883,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Isaac Zacharias also recently made the following trade(s):

Get ShockWave Medical alerts:

On Monday, August 16th, Isaac Zacharias sold 4,000 shares of ShockWave Medical stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.97, for a total value of $747,880.00.

On Thursday, July 15th, Isaac Zacharias sold 4,000 shares of ShockWave Medical stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.49, for a total value of $661,960.00.

NASDAQ SWAV traded up $9.90 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $231.05. 275,906 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 391,477. ShockWave Medical, Inc. has a 12-month low of $64.24 and a 12-month high of $237.76. The company has a quick ratio of 5.65, a current ratio of 6.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market cap of $8.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -144.54 and a beta of 1.28. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $192.59 and a 200 day moving average of $166.23.

ShockWave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.39. The business had revenue of $55.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.21 million. ShockWave Medical had a negative net margin of 40.60% and a negative return on equity of 24.14%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 442.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.56) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that ShockWave Medical, Inc. will post -0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on ShockWave Medical from $208.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on ShockWave Medical from $152.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded ShockWave Medical from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $189.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, June 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America lowered ShockWave Medical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $180.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on ShockWave Medical from $165.00 to $207.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $207.57.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of ShockWave Medical by 58.8% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,939,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $513,096,000 after buying an additional 1,458,245 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in shares of ShockWave Medical by 2,955.8% during the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 892,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,242,000 after buying an additional 863,176 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of ShockWave Medical by 2,438.5% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 606,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,071,000 after buying an additional 582,611 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its holdings in shares of ShockWave Medical by 43.1% in the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 812,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,801,000 after purchasing an additional 244,624 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of ShockWave Medical by 677.6% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 277,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,098,000 after purchasing an additional 241,483 shares in the last quarter. 91.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About ShockWave Medical

Shockwave Medical, Inc operates as a medical device company, which focuses on developing and commercializing products intended to transform the way calcified cardiovascular disease is treated. The firm offers M5 catheters for treating above-the-knee peripheral artery disease; C2 catheters for treating coronary artery disease; and S4 catheters or treating below-the-knee peripheral artery disease.

Featured Story: The Role of a Fiduciary and Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for ShockWave Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ShockWave Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.