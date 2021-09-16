iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SLQD) Short Interest Update

iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SLQD) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 540,600 shares, a growth of 137.1% from the August 15th total of 228,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 303,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.8 days.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Camden National Bank grew its position in iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 24.2% in the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 191,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,976,000 after acquiring an additional 37,182 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH lifted its holdings in iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 59.5% during the 1st quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 14,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $729,000 after buying an additional 5,255 shares in the last quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 1,519.7% in the first quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 11,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $587,000 after acquiring an additional 10,638 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp boosted its holdings in iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 9.3% in the first quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 69,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,575,000 after purchasing an additional 5,859 shares during the period.

Get iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

NASDAQ SLQD traded down $0.03 on Thursday, reaching $51.76. The stock had a trading volume of 7,655 shares, compared to its average volume of 327,177. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $51.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.81. iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $51.61 and a 12-month high of $52.22.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd were paid a $0.058 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%.

See Also: Quick Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.