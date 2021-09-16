iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SLQD) Trading Down 0.1%

iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SLQD) shares dropped 0.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $51.74 and last traded at $51.75. Approximately 250,068 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 23% from the average daily volume of 326,744 shares. The stock had previously closed at $51.79.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $51.80.

