iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI) Shares Sold by Forefront Analytics LLC

Forefront Analytics LLC decreased its holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI) by 15.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,849 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,218 shares during the quarter. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF comprises about 1.2% of Forefront Analytics LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Forefront Analytics LLC’s holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $2,981,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 32.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 396 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the period. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $717,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC now owns 4,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $640,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 95.1% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ IEI traded down $0.17 during trading on Thursday, reaching $131.06. 4,055 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,076,450. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $131.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $130.78. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $129.59 and a 12-month high of $133.76.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.079 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $0.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%. This is a positive change from iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).

