iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) Shares Bought by Forefront Analytics LLC

Forefront Analytics LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) by 1.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 80,240 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 907 shares during the quarter. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF comprises about 3.7% of Forefront Analytics LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Forefront Analytics LLC owned about 0.06% of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF worth $9,257,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $8,999,000. Comerica Bank purchased a new position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $271,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 330.1% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 71,836 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,112,000 after buying an additional 55,134 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank raised its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 16.2% during the 1st quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 21,682 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,448,000 after buying an additional 3,029 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp raised its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 27.1% during the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 9,716 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,097,000 after buying an additional 2,071 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock traded down $0.31 on Thursday, hitting $116.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 186,231 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,193,239. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $112.78 and a 1 year high of $122.22. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $117.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $115.39.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This is a positive change from iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 1st.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

