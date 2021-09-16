iShares California Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CMF) Stock Position Trimmed by Mission Wealth Management LP

Mission Wealth Management LP cut its holdings in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CMF) by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 822,145 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,692 shares during the quarter. iShares California Muni Bond ETF comprises approximately 2.7% of Mission Wealth Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Mission Wealth Management LP owned approximately 2.75% of iShares California Muni Bond ETF worth $51,483,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CMF. EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 690.5% during the first quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 307,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,076,000 after buying an additional 268,227 shares during the period. Slow Capital Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 91.1% in the 2nd quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 238,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,930,000 after purchasing an additional 113,688 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,861,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,643,000 after purchasing an additional 94,347 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $5,856,000. Finally, Opes Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 793.5% in the 1st quarter. Opes Wealth Management LLC now owns 97,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,061,000 after purchasing an additional 86,647 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $62.52. The stock had a trading volume of 161 shares, compared to its average volume of 99,683. iShares California Muni Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $61.69 and a 1 year high of $63.20. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.51.

iShares California AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P California AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the S&P California AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index), which measures the performance of the investment-grade segment of the California municipal bond market and the components primarily include transportation and utilities companies.

