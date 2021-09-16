iShares China Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:FXI) Shares Sold by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:FXI) by 39.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 60,620 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 39,986 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.05% of iShares China Large-Cap ETF worth $2,809,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of FXI. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its stake in iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 43.4% in the 1st quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 5,270,641 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $245,928,000 after acquiring an additional 1,594,601 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 26.9% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,075,022 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $96,821,000 after acquiring an additional 440,419 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC grew its stake in iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 527.9% in the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 1,722,213 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $72,333,000 after acquiring an additional 1,447,938 shares during the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board acquired a new stake in iShares China Large-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $43,161,000. Finally, Segantii Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in iShares China Large-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,335,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA FXI opened at $40.26 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $41.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.79. iShares China Large-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $38.24 and a 52 week high of $54.53.

iShares China Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the FTSE China 25 Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund’s portfolio of sectors include Financials, Telecommunication, Oil & gas, Technology and Consumer goods.

