iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV) Stake Boosted by Forefront Analytics LLC

Forefront Analytics LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV) by 0.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 139,770 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,067 shares during the period. iShares Core High Dividend ETF comprises 5.4% of Forefront Analytics LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Forefront Analytics LLC owned 0.19% of iShares Core High Dividend ETF worth $13,499,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. tru Independence LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 20.6% during the second quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 602 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA HDV traded down $0.91 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $96.02. 4,858 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 331,271. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a 52 week low of $76.23 and a 52 week high of $100.48. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $97.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $96.61.

