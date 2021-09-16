iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) is Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC’s 10th Largest Position

Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 33.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 68,689 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,235 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF makes up approximately 2.8% of Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $5,148,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IEFA. TIAA FSB lifted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.6% in the second quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 61,179,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,579,894,000 after purchasing an additional 951,100 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.2% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 60,187,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,336,493,000 after buying an additional 1,270,310 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 35,169,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,632,866,000 after acquiring an additional 3,961,067 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 19,324,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,392,298,000 after acquiring an additional 318,857 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 18,593,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,391,930,000 after acquiring an additional 1,267,669 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BATS IEFA traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $77.76. The company had a trading volume of 8,892,800 shares. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $56.55 and a 52 week high of $70.84. The business’s 50-day moving average is $76.22 and its 200-day moving average is $75.16.

