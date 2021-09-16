iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) is Bellwether Advisors LLC’s 6th Largest Position

Bellwether Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 67,942 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,962 shares during the quarter. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF makes up about 2.7% of Bellwether Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Bellwether Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $7,835,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AGG. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,539,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,406,746,000 after acquiring an additional 3,646,349 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 12,056,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,390,460,000 after acquiring an additional 429,368 shares in the last quarter. NextCapital Advisers Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 19.3% in the 2nd quarter. NextCapital Advisers Inc. now owns 6,700,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $772,258,000 after acquiring an additional 1,085,569 shares in the last quarter. Betterment LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 6,475,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $746,829,000 after acquiring an additional 701,178 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,468,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $515,341,000 after acquiring an additional 46,152 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.27% of the company’s stock.

AGG stock traded down $0.17 on Thursday, reaching $116.00. 131,861 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,769,551. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a one year low of $113.20 and a one year high of $118.53. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $116.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $115.03.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

