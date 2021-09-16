iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:USRT) Shares Acquired by Mission Wealth Management LP

Mission Wealth Management LP increased its stake in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:USRT) by 11.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 318,879 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 32,690 shares during the quarter. iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF comprises 1.0% of Mission Wealth Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Mission Wealth Management LP owned about 0.85% of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF worth $18,603,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 46.2% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares during the period. CKW Financial Group bought a new stake in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF in the second quarter worth $104,000. Biltmore Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $135,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 31.0% during the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after acquiring an additional 594 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wolverine Trading LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $231,000.

USRT stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $61.27. The stock had a trading volume of 1,189 shares, compared to its average volume of 185,687. iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF has a 52 week low of $41.85 and a 52 week high of $63.55. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.58.

