iShares Edge MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IMTM) Stock Price Down 0.2%

iShares Edge MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IMTM) shares were down 0.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $40.08 and last traded at $40.32. Approximately 32,432 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 67% from the average daily volume of 99,418 shares. The stock had previously closed at $40.42.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $39.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.94.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF during the second quarter valued at $30,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in iShares Edge MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF by 81.0% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 14,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $556,000 after acquiring an additional 6,623 shares in the last quarter. Empire Life Investments Inc. raised its position in iShares Edge MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF by 6.9% in the second quarter. Empire Life Investments Inc. now owns 35,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,374,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional raised its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 186,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,227,000 after buying an additional 17,729 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF by 58.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 196,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,380,000 after buying an additional 72,294 shares during the period.

