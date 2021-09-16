iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) Shares Bought by Financial Enhancement Group LLC

Financial Enhancement Group LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) by 32.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 157,122 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 38,050 shares during the quarter. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF makes up 2.4% of Financial Enhancement Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Financial Enhancement Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF were worth $11,566,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Grandview Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF during the first quarter valued at $47,000. Lee Financial Co acquired a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF during the second quarter valued at $31,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF during the second quarter valued at $40,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF during the first quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 29.6% during the first quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter.

USMV traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $76.49. 1,733,726 shares of the company traded hands. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF has a 52-week low of $47.44 and a 52-week high of $55.45. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $73.13.

See Also: QQQ ETF

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.