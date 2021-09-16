iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF (NYSEARCA:INTF) Shares Purchased by Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC

Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF (NYSEARCA:INTF) by 13.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 176,756 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,558 shares during the quarter. iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF accounts for about 2.9% of Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC owned 0.59% of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF worth $5,316,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,134,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,077,000 after buying an additional 28,969 shares during the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF by 16.2% during the 2nd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 306,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,209,000 after buying an additional 42,790 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 26,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $648,000 after buying an additional 1,076 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF by 25.4% during the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 14,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $411,000 after buying an additional 2,903 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pflug Koory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $250,000.

Get iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF stock traded down $0.24 during trading on Thursday, hitting $30.64. 1,147 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 120,146. iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF has a twelve month low of $23.17 and a twelve month high of $31.59. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $30.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.01.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF (NYSEARCA:INTF).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.