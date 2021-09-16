iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM) Stock Holdings Reduced by Bellwether Advisors LLC

Bellwether Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM) by 3.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,094 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,569 shares during the period. iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF comprises 2.7% of Bellwether Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Bellwether Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF were worth $7,820,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 50.2% in the second quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 2,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $447,000 after purchasing an additional 863 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 2.8% during the second quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 3,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $646,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 86.9% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 37.6% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 3,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $541,000 after buying an additional 854 shares during the period. Finally, Baron Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 2.2% during the second quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC now owns 50,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,673,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the period.

Get iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF alerts:

Shares of MTUM traded up $0.02 on Thursday, hitting $182.45. 570,770 shares of the stock traded hands. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $177.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $170.74. iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF has a 1 year low of $81.37 and a 1 year high of $113.60.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTUM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.