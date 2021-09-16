iShares ESG Advanced High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:HYXF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

iShares ESG Advanced High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:HYXF) was the target of a large growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,500 shares, a growth of 133.3% from the August 15th total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.
NASDAQ HYXF traded down $0.02 on Thursday, hitting $52.76. The stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,378. iShares ESG Advanced High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $50.36 and a 52-week high of $52.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $52.50 and a 200-day moving average of $52.22.
The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd were paid a $0.169 dividend. This represents a $2.03 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.84%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 1st.
