iShares ESG Advanced High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:HYXF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

iShares ESG Advanced High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:HYXF) was the target of a large growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,500 shares, a growth of 133.3% from the August 15th total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

NASDAQ HYXF traded down $0.02 on Thursday, hitting $52.76. The stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,378. iShares ESG Advanced High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $50.36 and a 52-week high of $52.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $52.50 and a 200-day moving average of $52.22.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd were paid a $0.169 dividend. This represents a $2.03 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.84%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 1st.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HYXF. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in iShares ESG Advanced High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 44.1% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 1,309 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Advanced High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $1,608,000. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Advanced High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $5,322,000.

